“Outdated and unworkable” school bus guidelines threatening to see kids in remote farming communities lose their seats in a slew of regulatory red tape will be scrutinised as part of a new State Government inquiry.

More than 26,000 WA students catch School Bus Services’ orange buses to school, often waiting at homemade bus stops down gravel roads in remote farming communities.

But the number of buses set to stay on the road in coming years is set to drop as student numbers dwindle, and fine print could cause the students who are left to lose their seats.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti last week launched the first full review into the regulations determining students’ eligibility since 1998-99.

The State Government has referred regional School Bus Services — which operates 967 lines Statewide — to the Parliamentary Public Accounts committee to consider a review, focusing on the Public Transport Authority’s Student Transport Assistance Policy Framework.

Roe MP Peter Rundle said it was an issue which extended right across his electorate, which stretches from Salmon Gums to Wagin.“The guidelines that decide where a bus stops and who is an eligible student were formulated in 1999 — they are outdated and unworkable,” he said.

“My electorate offices are constantly receiving correspondence from parents, students and principals who are distressed about how the SBS currently operates.”

To be eligible to catch a rural “orange” school bus, students must be enrolled locally, live more than 4.5km away from the school and outside a designated public transport area and regularly use the service.

Students meeting the criteria have permanent seats, while others who do not can be picked up from the same bus stop as a permanent student and be given a “complimentary” seat.

But the criteria have been thrust into the spotlight, with students whose families play vital roles in one community potentially forced to change schools because they are technically a few kilometres closer to another.

That is the case for Munglinup’s Kendall Wickstein, whose four-year-old son Lincoln has a complimentary seat on one of the two Munglinup Primary School bus routes to go to kindy.

However, when the student down the road graduates and goes to high school next year, Lincoln will lose his seat.

Mrs Wickstein has pleaded with SBS to have him retain a seat, but her request was denied, with the reason being that Jerdacuttup Primary School — which is 3km closer — was the more “appropriate school.

The family live on a farm 34km from Munglinup and 31km from Jerdacuttup.

“I explained to them that Munglinup is more appropriate,” she said. “Lincoln goes to kindy there, I’m a member of the P&C, my husband is a volunteer firefighter — we have all of these ties to the community we live in.

How is it more appropriate for my son to go to school in another community? He loves his school and I know he would be devastated if he had to change.

“If they amalgamate the routes, instead of students being on the bus for 40-45km, they would be on the bus for about 100km,” she said.

She said student numbers were subject to yearly fluctuations as the toddlers in the community grew older and the community did not want to lose their bus service just because it was a quieter year.

“When my son Hugh (2), he’s looking at eight students just in his class,” Ms Wickstein said.

“We’re looking at an influx, it’s trending upwards.”

If he loses his seat, Ms Wickstein — who is a nurse and provides vital health services in the region — may have to quit her job to drive him instead.

The school received communication last Friday from SBS, which said it was working through the issue.

Camera Icon Member for Roe Peter Rundle welcomed an inquiry into regulations and guidelines for School Bus Services.

Mr Rundle earlier this year in Parliament asked Ms Saffioti to review the regulations and will be part of the review process.

“It’s not just the community being impacted — staff at School Bus Services are also forced to make decisions based on the outdated rules which I can only imagine would cause a lot of grief,” Mr Rundle said.

Education is fundamental for every child in this State, and parents and carers should not have to be worried about how their child will get to school.

“I look forward to taking part in the review and putting the issues and concerns of regional West Australia at the forefront.”

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti committed to referring the policy framework to the Public Accounts Committee following concerns raised in Parliament and by community members.

“Since 1918, our orange school buses have been helping thousands of students all around our state to get to and from school,” she said.

“The team have worked hard to ensure the school buses assist as many families as possible each year and have done a great job.

“This review will ensure that the policy framework is current and continues to ensure students in all parts of the state have access to quality education.”

Ms Wickstein was pleased the inquiry was moving forward and hoped the community would be involved in sharing their story.

“We would really welcome the review committee into Munglinup to see how this really affects parents and the school and the community as a whole,” she said.