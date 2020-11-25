Welcome to the team - Shannon Verhagen joins Countryman

There’s a new reporter on WA’s rural beat with the Countryman team recently welcoming Bunbury-born journalist and photographer Shannon Verhagen on board as senior journalist.

Shannon has worked in the industry on national scientific and environmental titles, as well as in several regional newsrooms since 2014 after graduating from Murdoch University with a bachelor of science and journalism.

She has a strong history in regional and rural reporting, cutting her teeth at the South Western Times before working at the Kalgoorlie Miner.

Having grown up in the South West, with family and friends on farms, the avid basketballer and orchid enthusiast jumped at the chance to work for the Countryman when the opportunity arose earlier in the year.

Shannon replaces Zach Relph, who has taken up a public relations role at Recfishwest.

“I’ve always been passionate about shining a light on the amazing people and stories that can be found in regional towns across the State,” Shannon said.

I have met some extraordinary people so far — as well as some very cute farm cats and dogs — who have always welcomed me with a smile and a cuppa.

Shannon is based in Bunbury and has wasted no time travelling throughout the South West, Great Southern and Wheatbelt meeting producers from across WA.

She writes about livestock, politics, horticulture, dairy, business and local news, and enjoys turning sheds and paddocks into temporary studios trying to get the perfect photo.