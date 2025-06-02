Former leader of the WA Opposition Mia Davies joins a line-up of speakers at the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual general meeting this month.

The AGM will focus on industry initiatives and challenges in the wake of a particularly difficult period, showcasing the industry’s value while also providing networking opportunities for farmers.

The recent candidate for the Federal seat of Bullwinkel, Ms Davies, will speak on her time in politics, her thoughts on the WA agricultural sector and what she envisions for the future to close out the event.

She will be joined by Western Australian sheep producer and Sheep Producers Australia chair Bindi Murray, and speakers from Australian Wool Innovation, Stud Merino Breeders, PSC Insurance, Heiniger, woolgrowers, brokers and buyers.

Presentations will centre on the theme of the value of the Merino across the five-hour event at Ingot Hotel on June 21.

A panel session facilitated by The Livestock Collective will also feature, as well as a presentation from WA WoolTAG.

Attendees can gather for coffee from 8.30am, with the event start time set for 9am, finishing at 2pm.

The event is $35 per person to cover the cost of morning tea and lunch.

A raffle with prizes from Top Gun Shearing, Heiniger and AWI is included.

RSVPs are required via the WASIA website.

The AGM will be an expanded format of WASIA’s recent member meeting in January which featured president Darren Spencer’s bi-annual report and an address from Australian Wool Innovation WA director Neil Jackson.