A study tour to China has left Kojonup woolgrower Emily Stretch in awe of the enormous wool supply chain and inspired about smarter industry innovation. The Australian Wool Innovation tour, which ran from September 10 to September 24, visited Shanghai, Tongxiang, Wuxi and Beijing, with participants also taking part in the three-day Nanjing Wool Market Conference. Ms Stretch, who farms with her parents Digby and Nikki Stretch in Kojonup, was the only WA wool producer amongst eight producers and two AWI staff from across Australia on the tour. The wool-producing family currently runs 9000 Merino sheep across 1000ha, with plans to increase their flock to about 14,000 — normally running between 12,000 to 18,000 head of sheep with 5500 breeding ewes. In addition to their sheep operations, the Stretch family crops wheat, canola, barley and oats across 1500ha. Ms Stretch said the tour covered a large amount of the supply chain and used the opportunities given to ask questions throughout the different processing facilities. “The idea was to show us, as woolgrowers, how our wool is processed in China so we can understand the entire supply chain,” she said. “It’s really easy as farmers to get . . . blinkers on in terms of, we have sheep, we grow wool, we sell wool — that’s it. “Realistically we’re all part of the supply chain, and whatever we can do to help the people that process the wool, and whatever they can do to help us as we grow wool — we’re all part of it. “Being saturated in the entire supply chain has opened my eyes enormously to how long our supply chain is — how many people touch it from when we start growing a clip of wool to when it becomes a piece of clothing or anything else that it might become.” Ms Stretch said the tour made her realise the technology available at the different parts of the wool supply chain, and could open up opportunities for research and development for woolgrowers. “I think as an industry we need to do better,” she said. “We could be applying some very cool technology, which is easy to do in cattle research — it’s harder to do in sheep research. “There’s opportunity for us to draw more technology and more innovative thinking into the way that we enable, shape and make (woolgrowing) less labour intensive. “There’s leaps to be made in terms of making it more autonomous — working smarter, not harder, making it easier on people’s bodies.” China is Australia’s biggest customer for raw wool, buying more than 80 per cent of the Australian wool clip. “It’s a very symbiotic relationship — we both need each other, but obviously we want to get the best price we can, and they want to pay the smallest amount they possibly can,” Ms Stretch said. “Business is business.” A visit to scouring mills in Tongxiang demonstrated the cleaning, transforming into yarn, and dyeing wool. Ms Stretch said the process is mainly mechanised but a human element still remains throughout the process. “There’s still human element for the expertise that they have from when it was more human labour-oriented,” she said. “But everything is mechanised now, you can basically ‘3D-print’ an entire garment with no seams — it’s wild. “And these are machines that you can buy that, realistically if we wanted to, we could bring that end of production back to Australia.” But Ms Stretch said the collaborative energy between Australia and China is an example of working “smarter not harder”. “We pay way more than minimum wage on farms because we have to fight with mining,” she said. “So the idea of processing in Australia, while it feels authentic and organic, it really doesn’t make sense because of the synergy between China and Australia — for what we produce raw they process. “China processing our wool is working smarter, not harder . . . what they’re producing is quality.”