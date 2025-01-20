Australian Wool Innovation is considering cutting some funding to its shearing and wool handling training, according to the organisation’s only WA-based director. Neil Jackson, a farmer at Kojonup, was among a solid line-up of speakers at the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting in Perth at the weekend. He said the body, funded by a levy and the Federal Government, would hand down its new three-year strategic planning budget this month, revealing the organisation would have to “skim between $13 million and $16 million” from it. However, he reassured the 50-plus members of the shearing industry that shearer and wool training would continue. “To what extent, we are not sure at this time,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we ended up with a 1.5 per cent levy and an exodus of sheep in WA.” AWI runs dozens of shearer training workshops across WA each year, to boost the skills of those already in the industry and encourage more people to learn about shearing and woolhandling. Mr Jackson said AWI had determined its prior budgets on a national wool production volume of 320 million kilograms at a price of about 1260¢/kg clean. Its new budget would be based on about 279 million kilograms, with about a 40Mkg reduction. He also reassured the crowd that AWI was working hard to boost both the value of and demand for wool. “AWI is stimulating demand through direct relationships with brands,” he said. “We have a successful relationship with Prada, one of the biggest retail brands in the world. “As a result, we had 28 relationships built including Nike, they are all big brands and are talking to us willingly. “The industry faces challenges from land use and sheep going out of system.” Mr Jackson said AWI had also formed a 40-member coalition with other natural fibre groups to lobby governments about wool’s good environmental footprint. “AWI has spent a lot of money in the defence of the fibre — the European Union is trying to impose that wool is eight times worse for the environment than synthetics,” he said. “The French government has changed their legislation in favour of wool, for pure reason to protect their fashion houses. “We have released two ad campaigns in the last three years including Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel, and Wear Wool, Not Waste.” AWI recently welcomed a $4m Federal Government grant for greenhouse gas emissions research, a move Mr Jackson welcomed. “Once we get methane under control the sky is the limit, the world is desperate for renewable fibres,” he said.