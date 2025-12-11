One of China’s major wool trading and price-setting centres has joined the growing list of international wool customers to give their support to the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme. The scheme was developed as response to the global market’s demand for sustainable, traceable, and high-quality wool. It is owned by the Australian wool industry, through the Australian Wool Exchange to provide credible, digital traceability from farm to first stage processing. The scheme aims to provide on-farm practises in the adoption of verified responsible environmental stewardship, wellbeing of the sheep, care for people, customers, community, and industry and high-quality wool preparation standards. The Nanjing Wool Market is a statutory authority representing the interests of the Chinese wool textile industry. Its members collectively purchase 80 per cent of the Australian wool clip. National Wool Declaration China-Australia Joint Working Group chair Madam Yang said it was important that Australia ensured wool met the current international demand in terms of environmental contribution, quality consistency and animal treatment ethics. “The Chinese industry is very pleased to provide its full support to the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme as a tool to ensure that Australian wool can more easily and efficiently provide these assurances to the market.” Wool Industries Australia chair David Michell said it was essential to have support from the Chinese industry and he recognised that Australia needed to continue to educate supply chain partners about the scheme’s role in the expansion and support of certificated Australia wool. “The Australian wool industry is committed to working within the Chinese wool textile industry to educate and build confidence in Australia’s own wool certification scheme,” he said. “WIA’s objective is to build the volumes of certified Australian wool by making it cheaper, easier and more efficient for Australian growers to get involved. “We believe the AWSS will be important to delivering this outcome.”