Australia’s $3 billion wool industry will enter a new phase of technology next year with the rollout of eBale, a digital system designed for traceability from farm to retailer.

Each eBale label, at an extra cost of 60¢, will have a unique number stored on a radio frequency identification chip and as a QR code.

The digital traceability system is set to have a start in January with every wool pack imported from July to carry the new technology.

Australian Wool Exchange chief executive Mark Grave said the rollout of eBale technology would underpin the integrity of traceability and quality claims and ensure Australian wool leads the world in provenance from the farm to the retailer.

“We are confident that the technology will help meet traceability and biosecurity needs, as well as assist in improving logistics efficiencies and quality control through the supply chain,” he said.

Mr Grave said wool data would be captured on-farm through the WoolClip program, which is electronically transferred to the selling agent via the eBale RFID chip and QR code.

“The eBale will facilitate information transfer in warehouses, logistics and transport, and by domestic and international processing customers,” he said.

“This digital traceability system will give the Australian wool industry the edge.”

AWEX, with the support of industry has committed to securing five million eBales for the Australian wool market, a provision for 2.5 to 3 years of wool production.

All eBales would be commercially available to woolgrowers in the first half of 2023 and by July, all packs imported will be eBale packs.

People will be able to use their old packs as the industry transitions to eBales.

Mr Grave said full implementation of eBale had been welcomed by industry, with leading brokers, exporters and processors supporting the move.

“It is expected to deliver significant efficiencies through the chain, improve the accuracy of information transfer and traceability, and ultimately render the paper-based system unnecessary,” he said.

Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said traceability was becoming increasingly important to the market and rolling out the eBale across all wool packs was an exciting development that will benefit wool grower and the broader industry.

Fremantle-based PJ Morris managing director Peter Morris said he welcomed the new technology for its important traceability standard.

“If the system has durability, it will be certainly be a worthwhile investment for WA’s woolgrowers,” he said.

WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall welcomed the rollout of the technology.

She said it demonstrated the Australian wool industry’s commitment to integrity and quality, which would strengthen its reputation into the future.

“Accurate and efficient transfer of clip information is imperative to maintain that reputation, and the marketability of Australian wool,” Ms Hall said.

“The implementation and uptake of this technology will maximise the accuracy of the biosecurity, quality and provenance information that wool customers are seeking, and ultimately optimise markets for a producer’s wool clip.

“It is a small investment to improve the safe and efficient management of wool through the supply chain, and by the end of 2023, it will be a key differentiator for Australian wool globally.”

Mr Grave said while many farmer groups and individual woolgrowers had been made aware of the technology, AWEX would be visiting WA in the new year to follow up and consult with industry.