The luxury fibre grown in the paddocks of WA woolgrowers is well and truly making its mark on the international stage, with innovative knitting technology opening an array of fashion possibilities.

It comes as Australian Wool Innovation’s marketing arm The Woolmark Company — considered the global authority on wool — works to partner with fashion juggernauts and showcase the sustainable and ethically sourced fibre.

The latest development is being dubbed the ‘Suit of the Future’ using an “exclusively developed yarn” and innovative knitting technology.

Fashion giant BOSS in September released its first fully knitted suit, which AWI chief executive John Roberts called a “game changer” that would draw more consumers to the eco-friendly fibre.

It follows the companies’ collaboration with tech firm STOLL, which resulted in an “innovative construction method” requiring no seams, cutlines or technical trims, therefore cutting fabric waste.

“Our product innovation team in Germany worked closely with BOSS and STOLL — a leader in flat-knitting machine technology — and used yarns from Suedwoelle to turn this great idea into reality,” Mr Roberts said.

“This really is an important innovation which offers a new technology and methodology to produce a suit.

“This won’t replace tailored suits, but rather give the consumer additional options.”

Knitted in Germany before being made in Italy, the Merino wool-rich knitted suit was launched online and in stores in September to much fanfare, with the first drop selling out swiftly and a second on the way.

The innovative construction method builds on Merino wool’s reputation as a sustainable fibre, being 100 per cent natural, renewable, biodegradable and recyclable.

Mr Roberts said AWI and The Woolmark Company had a longstanding relationship with BOSS and were “thrilled” to partner with the brand on the innovative project.

“What’s so exciting about this garment is its unique knitted construction, achieved by a state-of-the-art STOLL knitting machine, resulting in less fabric waste,” he said.

“This is another way that AWI is working towards strengthening Australian wool’s future by using cutting-edge technology to reach more consumers — especially younger ones.”