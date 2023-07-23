AWI wool bioharvesting demo set for Katanning in October

Western Australian woolgrowers will have the opportunity to see first hand world leading bioharvesting research on trial at Katanning this October.

The Australian Wool Innovation-funded research is working on a way to harvest wool without shears to overcome one of the industries most pressing issues, a shearing shortage.

AWI has partnered with the University of Adelaide to develop the new bioharvesting product and technique, while it has also partnered with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to trial it on site at Katanning.

An AWI spokesman said it was planning a bioharvesting demonstration day at the Katanning DPIRD research farm in October due to the State’s sheep flock consisting of mainly Merino and first cross Merino, which the new product was suited for.

Katanning was chosen as the second site for demonstrations, after the Falkiner Memorial Field Station at Conargo, NSW, on September 1.

A date for the WA demonstration is yet to be announced.

AWI will also be sharing a video demonstrating the bioharvesting process in the near future.