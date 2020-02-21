Fun for all and kids go free

The Wagin Showgrounds will burst to life on March 6 and 7 for the 48th annual Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

Doors open at 9am on both Friday and Saturday, with the annual Rodeo Spectacular set to kick off at 5pm on Saturday night.

Each year, the Woolorama aims to showcase the best of what regional WA has to offer — with prestigious livestock competitions, a comprehensive trade fair, entertainment for all ages, and all the elements that make a country show unique in a smoke-free environment.

In a win for parents everywhere, school-aged children will have free entry into the event thanks to Australia’s biggest grain marketer and handler CBH.

As the event inches closer to half a century, this year’s Woolorama is themed “Thank Our Farmers” — because they are the heart and soul of agricultural areas.

The schedule includes plenty of entertainment, action and fun for all ages, as well as a strong presence from the State’s various emergency services.

Judging begins on Thursday, before the fun for patrons kicks off on Friday.

Some of WA’s top studs will bring their best sheep to compete in the coveted Merino and Poll Merino competitions, as well as the British and Australasian Breeds.

Wool, poultry, shearing, wool handling, and the sheep dog trials round out some of the most popular agricultural competitions, while more than 100 youngsters from agricultural schools across WA will take part in the Young Judges Championships.

There really is something for everyone, with competitions and exhibitions for art, photography, craftwork, needlework, cooker, winemaking and more.

A highlight of the event is always the fashion parades, which this year feature local ladies in designs from various stores.

The two-day event wraps up with the Rodeo Spectacular on the Saturday night.

From bull riding to steer wrestling and team roping, the rodeo will set hearts aflutter in more ways than one.

One of the Perth music scene’s most popular bands, ROGUE — Band Perth, will have patrons dancing well into the night.

Their performance has been sponsored by WA’s new, non-for-profit mental health group Dusty Roads.

Two locals have been gifted special titles this year, with Nationals MLA and Katanning farmer Peter Rundle named the official patron, and Wagin resident Kelly Gorter the rural ambassador.

You’ll also find what is arguably WA’s heaviest steer, Norman, on display to raise funds for breast cancer research.

For updated information, including program changes, visit the Woolorama website, the Woolorama Facebook page, or scan the QR code on this page.

Woolorama is co-ordinated by the Wagin Agricultural Society as a way to promote the local’s strong sheep and wool industry.