New secretary has found her feet fast

Few would appreciate how much work goes on behind the scenes to make the Wagin Woolorama event run like clockwork each year.

But Wagin Woolorama’s new secretary Amy Kippin, pictured, has thrown herself in at the deep end and is quickly discovering she loves the new challenge.

In September, the 28-year-old originally from a mixed farm at Woodanilling, became one of the youngest secretaries the Woolorama committee has ever had. Her role on the four-staff team includes supporting volunteers.

“I grew up coming to the Woolorama, and was heavily involved in the horses and show jumping scheme in WA,” she said.

“I was recommended by the committee treasurer and have found it is a good challenge for me.”

One of her biggest tasks has been setting up a new online entry form system called Nominate, which will make forms more accessible and cut administration time.

This year, all Woolorama event categories can be entered online.

Once the forms are filled in, the details are sent to the committee using a secure server.

Two sections, Horses in Action and Mounted Games, are purely online. The committee is still offering manual paper entries for the foreseeable future.

Camping bookings and payments can also be made online until March 5, the day before the show.

“The online system has been really well received,” she said.

“About 90 per cent of the art entries have come in through the online system. The manual entries are still available, but the online system has been popular.”

Now living in Woodanilling Ms Kippin returned to the Great Southern in March, 2019, after more than four years in Perth.

She succeeded long-standing secretary Caroline Webster who retired from the committee after a few years.

Ms Kippin’s time in the big smoke was spent working in an executive support role in the disability sector.

Before that, she worked at the Shire of Woodanilling for six years before moving to Perth for university.

From Woodanilling she is finishing the final year of her degree, a Bachelor of Commerce through Edith Cowan University.

A keen horsewoman, Ms Kippin spends many weekends judging competitions including the Pony Club State Championships and the IGA Perth Royal Show.

She previously volunteered at the Katanning Equestrian Association for six years, and has a strong association with Wagin Pony Club.