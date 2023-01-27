Nominations are open for the prestigious 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal to recognise those who have made an exceptional contribution to the national industry.

Since 2017, the Victorian-based Wool Industries Australia has presented 36 medals to outstanding men and women who have had a major impact in the wool industry in either a particular field, industry sector or the wool industry at large.

Potential recipients include all sectors of the wool industry including wool growers, technical analysts, wool-classers, brokers, exporters and agricultural scientists.

They may have been recognised elsewhere, in the media, via professional and interest groups or through local government or previously received an award relating to the wool industry.

The four recipients of the 2022 award were former Michell Wool manager Judy Turk, of South Australia, former Australian Wool Corporation general manager Barry White, of Victoria, Australian Wool Handlers wool exchange administrator — Southern Region Adrian Hook, of Victoria, and sheep industry advisor Allan Casey, of NSW.

Bibra Lake-based Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson, pictured, was one of five recipients of the 2021 award for his 40 years in the WA wool industry.

Wool Industries Australia is made up of various organisation engaged in the production, selling, processing, spinning, weaving, testing and research of wool and allied fibres.

Nominations for the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal are open until 5pm on April 28.

For more information, view fawo.org.au/awards/overview or to obtain a nomination form email wia@woolindustries.org.