Live sheep trade stakeholders have been encouraged to provide a show of strength and passion for the industry after new public forums were announced for next week across the State.

Six additional public forums have been scheduled for live sheep trade stakeholders to meet with the Federal Government appointed independent panel for the phase out of live sheep exports by sea.

The Department of Agriculture published the new forum dates on its website with the independent panel returning to Perth and regional WA from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association Livestock Committee chair Chris Patmore said it was good that the panel had provided more notice than it did on previous occasions and that it was going to areas it had missed out on last time.

“They’ve learnt from past mistakes and provided more notice to farmers,” Mr Patmore said.

“Most of the arguments have already been put to the panel so I’m not sure what else they can gather this time around, but if we can get more crowds along it will emphasis the importance of the trade and the passion that WA farmers have for the issue.”

Corrigin farmer and Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt said it was good of the panel to travel to regions they missed out on last time, especially Geraldton as the phase out of the live sheep trade will also affect the cattle export trade from the southern rangelands.

“It’s important that we attend to explain what the phase out will mean to the industry and businesses,” Mr Bolt said.

Despite the busy time of the year both of them expected to attend at least one of the forums.

Camera Icon The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt, a Corrigin farmer, at Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Public forums will occur next week at Geraldton’s Multi-purpose Centre on Monday, June 19, from 10:00am-11:45am, Merredin Cummins Theatre on Tuesday, June 20, 12:00pm–1:45pm, Kondinin Town Hall on Wednesday, June 21, 10:00am–11:45am, Lake Grace Sports Pavilion, Wednesday, June 21, 3:00pm–4:45pm, and at the Darkan Town Hall on Thursday, June 22, 10:00am–11:45pm.

The panel will finish its tour of WA with the last stop at Perth Technology Park, Bentley, Friday, June 23, 11:00am–12:45pm.

Last month the panel held virtual public forums on May 12 and 15, which can still be viewed on the DAFF website.

The panel’s first visit to Perth was held in late March, with the second visit, a regional tour, from mid April.

During the second visit, the panel visited Moora, York, Narrogin, Wagin, Katanning, Cranbrook, Albany, and Esperance.

More than 1000 people were estimated to have attended the regional forums, according to panel chair Phillip Glyde.

Once it has completed it consultation the panel is expected to provide advice on how and when the government will phase out live sheep exports by sea via a report to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt by September 30, 2023.