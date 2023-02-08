One woman’s love of wool has spun into a new business creating wedding dresses made from the “silky soft” and sustainable fiber.

Nikki Atkinson, who lives on a woolgrowing property in South Australia, launched the business in September from the farm she lives on with her husband Dallas Lines — a third generation woolgrower.

The couple grow fine Merino wool on their property Horrocks Vale, southeast of Port Augusta.

Nikki is not only an advocate of Merino wool, but is also an expert couture bridal designer, a career that began 25 years ago, before she moved to the country.

“I have always had a huge amount of respect for wool since studying fashion in college many years ago,” she said.

“Over the years, I’ve become utterly obsessed with Merino wool as a fibre and fabric, and I am consistently amazed at its unexpected silky soft texture, handle and drape.

“It is much easier to work with than other fabrics.”

In September, Nikki launched her new wool-based luxury wedding dress business, Horrocks Vale Collections, which initially comprises five timeless gowns plus accessories.

“One key piece of advice I give every bride looking for their dream dress is: fashion has a timeline, whereas classic designs and beautiful fabrics last a lifetime,” she said.

It is that advice she keeps in mind while bringing together her two loves — Merino wool and wedding gowns.

“I am to create garments that not only convey classic beauty but also align with the environmentally-friendly movement in the fashion industry,” she said.

Nikki is the first to admit that when she moved to Horrocks Vale, she had no idea that three kids, a fashion boutique and a thriving wool property later she would be part of an “incredibly important” sustainability movement in the wedding fashion industry.

“There has been a huge amount of work behind the scenes to launch the collection, from finding the right fabrics, design, pattern making, create and make, photo shoots and many meetings,” she said.

“But this wool collection — paired with laces, beaded fabrics and silks — is one of my favourites to date and I’m incredibly honoured to be able to share it with everyone.”

The public had their first glimpse of the wool wedding dresses at the Royal Adelaide Show fashion parade in September, with the dresses also available at horrocksvale.com and in person at the studio in Port Augusta.

Nikki is also currently designing a range of exclusive wedding accessories for men, and a range of dog accessories so they can also look the part on the big day