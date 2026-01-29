Three leading WA consultants have lead discussions towards a starting point of where to next as the State transitions out of the live sheep export industry by sea.

The Federal Government’s live sheep export ban “transition advocate” Chris Rodwell, who presented the WA Roadmap to 2028 at the WA Shearing Industry Association annual meeting on January 17, told the crowd he formed the group to lead the charge.

“I formed a strategic steering group of three people in September including rural consultant Erin Gorter, agriculture consultant Ashley Herbert and Sheep Producers Australia chair Bindi Murray,” he said.

“They are having discussions around how to move forward over next three years, the starting point for engagement of where to next.”

Dr Rodwell advised the shearing contractors they could provide valuable input into the current state of their sector and what was needed for their businesses to move forward.

He told those in the crowd they could have their say.

Dr Rodwell said the WA Roadmap to 2028 plan was a State-specific guide for WA’s sheep industry through the transition away from live sheep exports by sea and to help guide choices about investment in the sector.

“It’s part of a national plan being developed called Future Flock,” Dr Rodwell said.

The WA Roadmap to 2028 and The Future Flock was a co-investment between the Federal Government and Sheep Producers Australia, drawing partnerships throughout the supply chain.

Dr Rodwell said the strategic steering group was leading the consultation and guiding the WA Roadmap.

He said consultation and engagement consisted of two independent facilitators, key stakeholders and industry participants.

These included Meat and Livestock Australia, WA Meat Industry Authority, WA Meat Marketing Cooperative, WA Farmers Federation, Pastoral and Graziers Association of WA, producers and others.

One workshop has been held, with another two planned with industry bodies within the supply chain to produce a working draft for further consultation.

“I am an independent that is engaged by the Federal Agricultural Minister to speak with industry,” Dr Rodwell said.

“My obligation is to feed back discussions I have with industry back to the minister.

“My job is not to argue about the money that has been put on the table but to move everyone forward as best we can.”

Dr Rodwell said he would continue to advocate for the best agricultural system in WA, nearly a year after taking up his role.

Since his appointment in February last year, he has held more than 240 meetings, with more than 85 people.

“I am a great believer that WA’s agricultural system has evolved because it’s a very pragmatic export focused industry,” Dr Rodwell said.

“There are some strong market signals in the meat and wool sectors.”

“The second half of last year had noticeable increase in farmer sentiment across the industry due to strong prices for both wool and meat.”

Dr Rodwell said a recurring theme in discussions were that the current supply chain operated in a largely transactional manner shaped by seasonal volatility and fragmented relationships.

He said from the Federal Governments $139 million transition package to support the sheep sector through the phase-out of the live sheep exports by sea, $27m would be directed at enhancing market access to increase demand.

“My area of interest is the WA-based plan (WA Roadmap to 2028), with $5m to implement this.,” Dr Rodwell said.

To have a say in the WA Roadmap, view thefutureflock.com.au/wa-roadmap-to-2028.