WA College of Agriculture students that have excelled in shearing or wool handling were the recipients of the WA Shearing Industry Association’s Neville Munns Scholarship awards. Each year, the staff from the five colleges at Narrogin, Morawa, Harvey, Denmark, and Cunderdin select a top student to receive this award that includes a $500 voucher from Top Gun Shearing. Winners will be announced in the coming weeks. The scholarship goes to a student who has shown outstanding aptitude and ability in shearing or wool handling and is interested in pursuing a career in the industry. WASIA life member Eddy McEllister presented WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin graduate Zaria Francis, 17, with the prestigious award at the college’s graduation ceremony on October 24. “Well done Zaria and we look forward to seeing you working in our industry,” Mr McEllister said. “Zaria now gets to kit herself out with shearing gear thanks to our very good friends and industry supporter Top Gun.” Her father, Jay Francis, was proud as ever after his son, Toby, won the award in 2023. At the college’s Open Day in October, Ms Francis shore 100 Merinos, a feat that was a tell-all of her love for livestock. “I was so proud to have my dad and pop there to support me,” she said. Ms Francis grew up at the family’s Ravensthorpe farm where her father, a former shearer, was her shearing mentor. She has been working at the local CBH as a sampling technician and will consider her career options, but was mostly looking forward to a break from school and after harvest, a trip to a northern cattle station with a friend was in the planning for a mustering adventure. WASIA president Darren Spencer was on hand at the WA College of Agriculture — Morawa graduation ceremony on October 31 to present Louis Haeusler with the award. “Well done, Louis, looking forward to seeing you work in our industry,” Mr Spencer said. Mr Haeusler said he grew up on his family’s cropping farm in Three Springs and was currently working at CBH as a grid operator. “I am planning to go contract farming for about six months, then work as a shearer for our local contractor — I love sheep,” he said. “I contribute my award win to my mentor — Morawa Ag technical officer Michael Price, who was an excellent shearing teacher.” Mr Spencer said WASIA was instrumental in facilitating the awards for WA’s agricultural students each year at graduation. “We aim to encourage young people into the shearing and wool handling industry,” he said.