WA wool buyer Steve Noa says the Federal Government has “zero respect” for the Australian wool industry in response to the live sheep export transition package. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins announced the $139.7 million package at the Muchea Livestock Centre on July 15, a hush-hush visit which left many in the industry reeling. The Merino Polo owner Steve Noa was “perplexed” at the complete lack of recognition for an industry that was “not long ago worth more than $1 billion in export revenue to our State”. The only funding allocated to those in the business of wool was $2.2m for the Shearing Industry Adjustment Program. Mr Noa said he is not surprised by the lack of funding given industry had been shut out of the consultation sessions conducted by federally-appointed transition advocate Chris Rodwell during his visit to WA in March despite having been initially welcomed. “Unfortunately, the meeting was closed by a member from the Department of Primary Industries who flat out told us the was no money for our part of the industry,” he said. “We’ve since heard zero from Chris to discuss any ideas he could present to Julie Collins.” Mr Noa said industry was keen for both State and Federal governments to take a keener interest in wool for its potential as a “natural, sustainable textile source” but had yet to clock any notice being taken. The wool industry is at the mercy of sheep farmers and their decisions regarding their sheep flock in the wake of the live export ban which Mr Noa argued should be basis for why the Government should be stepping in to help. “My personal income as a contract wool buyer is down 30 per cent year-on-year which corresponds to the drop in wool testing,” he said. “Where will it be next year? The year after? “I’ve been a wool buyer for over 35 years. I’ve had to take massive personal risks as a 50-plus-year-old to give myself a chance for life after ‘the end of wool sales’.” The wool industry expert used his unique knowledge-set to launch a range of Woolmark-certified Merino wool polo shirts under the brand The Merino Polo in 2022. His business put into action his long-held desire to see the fibre appreciated and worn by as many people as possible. “I one hundred percent understand the politics in this decision (on live exports) but I certainly don’t respect it,” Mr Noa said. “There must also be the recognition that this decision has threatened the viability, and even existence, of an agricultural industry that was the back bone of Australia for decades.” Mr Noa said the Federal Government should “take lead” from the New Zealand Government with its initiatives to increase demand for local wool. “They won the battle on LiveEX, do your victory lap and now take a lead from the NZ Government and look at how you can support a consistent revenue source for Australia,” he said.