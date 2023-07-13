The impact of COVID-19 on wool manufacturing in Australia has hit the Williams Woolshed in a big way, with the grower-to-consumer fashion range through AWN’s Direct Network Advantage wool supply program stalled for the foreseeable future.

Camera Icon A model in designs sold at the Williams Woolshed. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Williams Woolshed owner director Ryan Duff said despite not receiving any recent new product deliveries because of the Eastern State’s factory closure, the team were hopeful that after all the hard work that had been done to establish the local range it could get up and running again soon.

He said the store had sold out the majority of the most recent range of wool garments, but was “still holding a number of items, adequate enough to fill the shop”.

“The Williams Wool DNA project has slowed considerably since COVID with the main contacts with AWN not being able to get to WA to continue the momentum with the awesome DNA program,” Mr Duff said.

“The factory in Melbourne was closed and moved to Perth but at this stage the fashion range previously coming out of Melbourne has ceased and as such we have not received any new product.

Camera Icon Williams Woolshed principals Simon and Kim Maylor and Sara and Ryan Duff. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

AWN marketing and innovation manager Lucy Capener said the while the Williams Woolshed stocked a beautiful range of wool products, “unfortunately they are no longer a stockist of Merino & Co products”.

The AWN and Dyson Jones combined project began in 2018 after months of wool testing from local Williams suppliers to ensure the quality required for the fashion garments was up to standard.

The product became available in store in 2019, after renovations to the building were undertaken to provide a dedicated space for the wool range.

Williams Woolshed partners Kim and Simon Maylor, and Sara and Ryan Duff, were hoping the initiative would promote Williams as the wool-producing capital of WA.