WA farmers are netting wool prices nearly 20 per cent higher than this time last year, with the Western Market Indicator surging to 1480c/kg — its highest level in 2.5 years. It comes as the nation’s wool market as a whole continues to rally, with prices sitting at the highest level in more than two years after nine straight weekly rises largely attributed to a steep fall in wool production. Prices surged at Fremantle’s Western Wool Centre last week, with the Western Market Indicator rising 16c/kg to close at 1480c/kg. It was a similar story in the Eastern States, with the Eastern Market Indicator rising 25c/kg to close at 1344c/kg last week thanks to strong sales at both Sydney and Fremantle. It marked the ninth straight weekly rise of the EMI and the longest sequence of consecutive gains since 2009. The Eastern Market Indicator is now sitting 22 per cent higher than at the same time last year, while the Western Market Indicator is sitting nearly 20 per cent higher — a welcome change for farmers after a low point in the wool cycle. This time last year, the WMI was sitting at 1234c/kg while the EMI was at 1098c/kg. Mecardo wool analyst Cameron Timmins-Smith said the strengthening of the Australian dollar was also playing a part, after rising nearly 12 per cent since its April low fuelled by expectations of and the subsequent 25-basis-point cut. “That’s alongside strong commodity prices and improved global risk appetite,” he said. “These factors have underpinned the AUD’s momentum that flowed into the wool market.” Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services WA manager Peter Howie said industry believed the rally was currently supply-driven, but there were signs that demand for Australian wool was also picking up. One of the world’s premier wool industry forums, the Nanjing Wool Market Conference, was held in China last week, with Mr Howie saying those that attended left feeling positive about China’s demand for Australian wool. “To have 30,000 bales at a sale is low... but it would appear things are looking more positive in terms of demand as well,” Mr Howie said. “All the early indications are that there is an increasing demand from China. “The WA wool industry has had two to three years of depressed prices, and we are defintitely feeling more positive than this time last year. It has been a good season in WA.” Demand for finer-style fleeces were strong at the Western Wool Centre in Fremantle last week, with fine fleeces gaining 40c and the 18 micron price guide closing at 1745c/kg. Australian Wool Exchange reports auction volumes remain tight, while clearance rates have reached a 12-month high. WA experienced the biggest decline in wool production of any State or Territory last year, dropping 21 per cent year-on-year due to challenging growing conditions and a lack of confidence caused by the Federal Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports. Nationally, there was 14 per cent less wool offered and 14 per cent less wool sold last year, with a 13.32 per cent decrease in raw wool value to 1.9 billion down from 2.23 billion year-on-year. More than 30,000 bales will be offered at Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle this week.