WoolProducers survey COVID-19 impact

The nation’s peak woolgrower body has launched an online survey to find out what impact COVID-19 is having on woolgrowers, including how many are storing wool on farm or have had to put off staff.

The WoolProducers Australia survey questions what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on woolgrowers’ businesses, including access to labour, and the use of government-assisted packages, including the JobKeeper program.

WoolProducers president Ed Storey said the 10-minute survey, which is expected to be open for two weeks, would demonstrate to governments the effects of the pandemic.

“This would help us to plan our advocacy strategies as we continue to represent growers through COVID-19,” he said.

“We need many woolgrowers to undertake the survey as this would then give us the clearest understanding of the effects the pandemic has had on wool businesses.”

WoolProducers has advocated successfully for wool service industries, such as shearing, to be listed as essential services to keep the industry going through the pandemic response.

The survey is open until May 19 and can be accessed through the WoolProducers website, via its COVID-19 resources page.