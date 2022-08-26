When he was a child growing up in the Imperial Hotel in York, John Blackburn always raced up the stairs to avoid the “boogies” that lived underneath.

Nearly a century later and John’s relatives, daughter Robyn, granddaughter Myra and great grandchildren Rosanna and Hugo — plus Robyn’s husband Geoff, and yours truly — returned to the historic Victorian filigree-style building on Avon Terrace for lunch and to find out whether any ghosts still lurked.

While no un-bottled spirits were spotted in the 1886 hotel, which local farming families relaunched four years ago as the Imperial Homestead, we did conjure up a brilliant country pub feed starring arguably the best lamb shank I’ve ever had.

After driving from Perth, we nabbed a table in the bustling courtyard between the main building and the old stables, which are now used for accommodation. Despite being a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Imperial seemed well populated with locals, visitors and a couple of big groups celebrating birthdays.

Despite current difficulties getting hospitality workers in Perth, let alone in WA’s oldest inland town in Ballardong Noongar country, head chef Angelo Mamode and his team kept up with demand and exceeded admittedly modest expectations.

The Imperial Homestead’s menu reads like a greatest hits compilation of pub classics, plus a few curries.

The wine list is very nifty and excellent value with two sparklings, plus eight whites and reds by the glass for $7-$9. The most expensive bottle is $65 with many solid options around the $50 mark.

The wine by the glass was even better value given the bar staff’s generosity. Robyn, who grew up in Harvey, describes the serves as “country pours”. One glass of pinot noir in particular wasn’t too far off having a meniscus.

Interestingly, the basic tap list featured an extra pale ale from Eclipse Brewing, a revived century-old brand from York’s old rival, Northam.

While the adults enjoyed a cold middy or glass of well-priced vino, Rosie and Hugo got stuck into their kids’ meals.

Camera Icon Imperial Homestead, York. Credit: Simon Collins

From the four options, we went for the popcorn chicken and beef sliders. Both cost $15.50, came with chips and the sliders were a pair, which made it easy to split between our hungry progeny.

We also got bruschetta; decent-sized slices of baguette topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, feta and pesto, plus drizzles of balsamic vinegar. Simple but effective.

The garlic prawns (available as an entree or main) weren’t particularly garlicky, and came swimming in a creamy sauce that would have been better suited for a linguine or fettuccine.

Then came our four mains, each an epitome and elevation of country tucker.

Geoff had the fillet mignon, medium to well-done (he’s a Boomer, bless him) with a deliciously pungent blue cheese sauce and bacon marmalade ($40.50). This was properly cooked and the sauce was a ripper.

Camera Icon The chicken schnitzel. Credit: Simon Collins

Robyn had the crispy pork belly, which came perched on a stack of layered saffron potatoes plus a piperade of green beans, capsicum, mushrooms and artichokes ($39.50).

Under the crackling, the porcine abdomen fell apart and was cleverly accompanied with a vodka and red fruit coulis.

Myra plumbed for the pub classic of pub classics — chicken schnitzel. The impressively large crumbed bird came with a super peppery green peppercorn sauce and pathetic token salad, as is tradition ($31.50).

My wife was somewhat disappointed by the schnitty. Not that there was anything wrong with her meal, it’s just that the other dishes were a cut above — especially mine.

After passing field upon fields full of sheep on the drive to York, I couldn’t go past the braised lamb shank (an absolute bargain at $27.50).

The plate was beautiful. The big fist-sized shank came with three globes of piped, creamy mashed potato plus roasted zucchini, broccolini, squash and baby carrots all sitting in a shallow pool of flavourful jus and tomato reduction.

The latter resembled ketchup and was squeezed haphazardly around the outskirts of my plate like it was still the 90s. The other dishes also had various smears and drizzles for aesthetic purposes but perhaps negligible flavour.

Camera Icon The crispy pork belly was cleverly served with a vodka and red fruit coulis. Credit: Simon Collins

After admiring my dish for a moment, I slipped the leg bone out with barely any force like I was King Arthur claiming Excalibur. It was clean as a whistle. The bone, not the mythical sword.

The slow-cooked Avon Valley lamb was fit for a king, or queen. The pink-ish meat was deliciously unctuous.

Another diner stopped by our table to enquire whether the lamb was as good as it looked. It was better and, at that price, the best sheep-related steal since Waltzing Matilda.

While the Imperial Homestead has a few regular desserts on the menu, there are more cakes (and scones, hello CWA!) displayed on the bar. All are around the $10 mark.

We shared a warm sticky date pudding, which came with toffee sauce, cream and ice cream. This was smooth and lighter than your usual pub pud, offering pleasing nostalgic notes of caramel, cinnamon and nutmeg.

We also grabbed a big slice of pecan pie, which came warmed up with toasty flavours and spot-on shortcrust. This was another lovely home-style dish and concluded a wonderful lunch.

All that was left was to wander around York trying to work off some of the food.

We visited Penny Farthing Sweets lolly shop, the Motor Museum, random antique stores and the new playground at Avon Park, in a vain effort to walk off the fat of the lamb.

Imperial Homestead

83 Avon Terrace, York

OPEN

Monday-Friday, 11.30am-2pm, 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday, 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-9pm. Sunday, 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-8pm.

CONTACT

9689 4239, imperialhomestead.com.au

BOOKINGS

Big groups only

THE VERDICT

Extensive menu packed with pub classics, great value wine list and old-school country pours. Anybody heading to the York Show or York Festival in September would do a lot worse than stopping by the Imperial Homestead for a belly-filling and heartwarming feed. Shanks for the memories!

15.5/20