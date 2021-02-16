Search
thewest.com.au

Denmark pipeline close to finish line as final pipework laid

Sarah MakseAlbany Advertiser
Construction of the Denmark pipeline.
Camera IconConstruction of the Denmark pipeline. Credit: Water Corporation

Denmark’s $25 million pipeline is close to complete after the final metres of the 43km pipeline were laid this month.

Crews have laid about 400m of pipe a day from Albany to Denmark since construction started in July.

Trenchless construction was used to install the pipeline under Quickup River and Hay River without affecting the natural environment.

Now that the pipework is finished, infrastructure will be installed at both ends of the pipeline before testing is conducted.

The pipeline will carry water from the Lower Great Southern Towns Water Supply Scheme in Albany to Denmark, bolstering the supply from Denmark’s primary water source, Quickup Dam. Denmark has recorded three of its driest years on record since 2014, according to the Water Corporation, with significantly less water running into Quickup Dam because of climate change.

The Water Corporation said water levels remained high in Quickup Dam, which was expected to provide drinking water to Denmark for several months until testing was finished on the pipeline.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

BOOK NOWHear direct from The Hon. Mark McGowan MLA just days before West Australians vote at the State election.

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us