A man has died in a crash near Mt Barker after the hatchback he was driving collided with a sheep truck. Police said a white MG hatchback travelling north on Albany Highway, near Red Hill Road in Narrikup, collided with a Mercedes prime mover towing a live stock trailer about 2.30pm on Wednesday. “The 29-year-old male driver of the MG sustained critical injuries and died at the scene,” a spokesman said. The driver of the truck, which was travelling south at the time of the crash, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries. Albany Highway was closed in both directions as police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene. The public was asked to avoid the area as major crash investigators travelled to the scene on Wednesday. Investigators are urging witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report information online. Footage of the incident or of the vehicles beforehand can be uploaded to police directly here.