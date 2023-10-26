WA’s fleet of firefighting helicopters has been activated early in anticipation of a destructive bushfire season.

The activation of nine Department of Fire and Emergency Services aircraft on Thursday is the first time the fleet has been on standby in October, with fleet usually not active until November or December.

Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said that with fires already occurring in Fitzgerald National Park and Yallingup, the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a “long, hot and dry summer” and heat waves were predicted.

“Over the course of the season we will have 30 aircraft in our fleet to help fight fires across WA,” Mr Dawson said.

The public is urged to have a bushfire plan via the My Bushfire Plan app and tidy up debris, leaves and branches around their homes.

“People, this will be a long and dry summer and we will have bushfires but we will have the air fleet in place and they’re on the ground now ready to fly in anticipation,” Mr Dawson said.

“This is the first time we have brought them on this early There is no denying we are seeing a changing climate and we are seeing our fire seasons overlap.”

The fleet includes four rotary wing helicopters and two Black Hawk helicopters that can carry more than 4000 litres of water.

The full fleet will also include tanker aircraft, which moves slower but can carry more than 12,000 litres of water.

Regional fleets are also located in the South West, Jurien Bay and Albany.

DFES commissioner Darren Klemm said time was running out for people to get bushfire ready.

“Mitigation is critical. If you live in a bushfire prone area like the Perth Hills or the outer suburbs, it is non-negotiable to start cutting long grass, trimming trees and clearing any material around your home that could become fuel for a bushfire,” he said.

“These actions make it much easier for firefighters to protect your home and reduce the spread of a bushfire.”