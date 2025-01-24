A man has been charged with arson after a fire in Northam put lives and homes at risk.

Emergency services were notified of two fires burning close to each other just after 12pm on Friday.

An emergency warning was issued for residents in the south-westerly corner of Northam’s townsite about 12.45pm on Friday.

The blaze has since been downgraded to a watch and act level but residents bounded by Spencers Brook Road, Wellington St West, Morrell Street and Jacamar Drive are urged to stay alert.

The first scrub fire started on Burlong Road and damaged a vehicle parked outside a residence. Another fire occurred in bushland opposite Davey Court.

The fires spread causing road and power outages throughout the afternoon and razing 50ha.

Camera Icon Residents in Northam have been told it’s ‘too late to leave’ as a raging bushfire burns puts lives and homes at risk. Credit: Emergency WA

A 36-year-old man has since been charged and arrested in relation to one of the fires.

The man from Northam has been charged with wilfully lighting a fire likely to injure or damage and will remain behind bars until his court appearance on Saturday.

Northam Detectives are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestopperswa.com.au

Two water bombers and two helitaks were assisting firefighters on the ground.

An evacuation centre has opened at the Northam recreation centre on Peel Terrace.