Man allegedly caught speeding at 167kph on Great Northern Highway in WA’s Wheatbelt

Daryna ZadvirnaThe West Australian

A 32-year-old man was allegedly caught driving more than 50kph over the speed limit with a baby on board in the Wheatbelt region.

Dalwallinu Police were patrolling the Great Northern Highway around 3pm yesterday when they allegedly spotted a ute speeding around the corner.

Police said the driver was on his way to Perth and was detected travelling at 167kph in an 110kph zone.

When asked what his reason was for speeding, the man allegedly replied with “I want to get home before dark”.

He was subsequently charged with reckless driving and was ordered to surrender his car within seven days.

