At least five people are injured after a crash involving multiple cars in the Wheatbelt.

St John WA received calls at 11.33am about the crash on the Brand Highway in Hill River, east of Jurien Bay.

Scores of emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including seven ambulances.

Four patients were initially transported to the Jurien Bay Hospital under emergency conditions by St John.

A fifth patient — a teenage girl — was later rushed to the regional hospital under lights and sirens.

The RAC Rescue helicopter took a woman in her 30s to Royal Perth Hospital.

Another patient is set to be transferred from Jurien Bay to RPH via the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

A WA Police spokeswoman confirmed they received multiple reports a crash involving three vehicles and that the drivers of each cars were taken to hospital.

“Details of injuries are unknown at this time,” she said.

“Brand Highway has now been reopened and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.”

Anyone with information or who recorded dashcam vision of the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au

More to come.