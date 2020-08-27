Search
thewest.com.au

Man charged with assaulting public officer

Tristan WheelerManjimup-Bridgetown Times
A 60-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a public officer following an August 3 incident in Manjimup.
About 9.50am, a Department of Water and Environmental Regulation employee attended a Franklin Road property in Manjimup to inspect it.

After conducting the inspection the DWER employee returned to his vehicle, where it will be alleged he was confronted by a man associated with the property, who became violent.

It is alleged the man placed the DWER employee in a headlock and wrestling him to the ground, only releasing him when informed by the DWER employee that he could not breathe and that his voice recorder was not activated.

The man will appear in the Manjimup Magistrate’s Court on October 8.

A WA Police spokesperson said seeing a public officer assaulted was unacceptable.

“Every person who goes to work should be able to feel safe when performing their duties,” they said.

“There are many scenarios where a public officer may be entitled to enter a private property, and there is no excuse for such violence to be used in any circumstances.

“A public officer will be able to identify themselves and provided information on their legal powers to do the work they are doing, and those legal powers need to be respected.”

