The South West’s busiest highway is at a standstill after a meat truck rollover.

Bussell Highway was closed between Sleaford Drive and Centenary Drive on Thursday morning after the rollover about half past midnight.

Southbound lanes have since reopened and northbound lanes remain blocked with heavy traffic. Traffic is being rerouted via Norton Promenade.

The truck is believed to have been carrying meat products when it rolled over.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services confirmed six crews attended the scene at 12.40am and the truck driver was not trapped.

The crews remained on scene until about 2am helping to clean up debris, including 200 litres of spilled diesel fuel.