A Kununurra artist has created a work of art for one of the world’s biggest machinery companies, CNH Industrial.

As part of the development of CNH’s new Reconciliation Action Plan to build closer ties with First Nations peoples, Kimberley artist Taminga Connell created a piece titled Oneness, which represents “differing cultures and people coming together in unity”.

Ms Connell, a Bunuba/Kija woman, is descended from one of the Kimberley region’s biggest families.

Together with her husband Scott Connell, Taminga also operates Kimberley Spirit Tours, and the associated not-for-profit Kimberley Spirit Foundation, which aims to empower and equip children to reach their full potential.

She was approached by CNH after its leaders spotted her stunning artwork on the side of Corsaire Aviation’s two Eurocopter EC130 helicopters, a large-scale project completed early last year.

“With CNH being a global company, it was fitting for this work to represent people all over the world coming together,” Taminga said.

“The top and bottom sides of the centre (of the artwork) represent the regions within the states and the different communities coming together.

“I was really happy to be approached.”

The 2.3m by 1.8m piece is acrylic on canvas and took about one month to complete.

The original artwork will be hung at CNH Industrial’s national headquarters at St Mary’s, Sydney, and reproductions will go to their other main offices at Kewdale, Perth, Cowra, NSW, and Mannum in South Australia.

CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett said the launch of the company’s Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan was a significant milestone for the company and its workforce.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Taminga to bring this piece of art to life, and now with the support of our staff and the global CNH Industrial leadership team, we start to turn our RAP commitments into meaningful actions that help benefit Indigenous communities and shape our own corporate culture,” Mr Stannett said.

Mr Stannett said the development of the company’s first RAP was another step in its commitment to the expansion of the diversity of its workforce and commits CNH to relevant steps towards closing the gap on inequalities that remain for First Nations peoples.

Reconciliation Australia’s RAP framework provides organisations with a structured approach to supporting reconciliation within their workplaces and highlights practical plans for action within that business.

There are four RAP levels organisations can undertake as part of their reconciliation journey — Reflect, Innovate, Stretch and Elevate.

“We are so proud to have achieved the first RAP level and to begin implementing the actions within our Reflect RAP,” Mr Stannett said.

He said the RAP had been widely supported and accepted within the organisation and staff were keen to get involved.