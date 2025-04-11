Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie has made an unforced error in her trip to the seat of Bullwinkel, saying speed limits “don’t stop” crashes while arguing with a member of the public who gate crashed a press conference. Ms McKenzie was in Perth’s hills to announce funding to upgrade two road intersections and was taking questions from the media when a man, Colin Hughes, asked about reducing the speed limit of Great Eastern Highway. Liberal candidate Matt Moran and Nationals candidate Mia Davies were joined by shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Bridget McKenzie. After a number of back and forth exchanges between the pair, Ms McKenzie made the gaffe. “I’m very happy to have a talk off camera but at the end of the day speed limits don’t ... stop accidents,” she said. “And what we want to do is make sure that there’s a flow of traffic through this incredibly busy section of Perth and the hills which is struggling with increased people coming here to live. “The traffic burden is getting bigger and lowering the speed limit won’t actually assist the freight to get to port to get into Perth. “We actually need to make sure these infrastructure projects are built to ensure the flow of traffic is safe and efficient.” Later on Friday afternoon Senator McKenzie clarified to the West Australian she believed speed limits were a “key mechanism to reducing road trauma and accidents”. “Of course speed limits are an effective mechanism that saves lives, we know that and each and every year there’s too many people dying on our road — no one’s going to argue against that, obviously,” she said. The moment came as the Senator was in Bullwinkel to announce a $3 million pledge by the Coalition to upgrade two intersections on Great Eastern Highway alongside the Coalition candidates. The upgrades would come for the junctions of Scott Street and Seaborne Street, which both candidates described as dangerous. Mr Moran said he had seen the dangerous of the road first-hand. “I am a local, I grew up here, I grew up driving this road all the time, I’m driving it, I’m trying to turn right on the Great Eastern Highway, it’s dangerous,” he said. “If you have a longer car, like my Hilux, you can’t actually go into the middle without worrying you’re going to get taken out. “People have made it very clear to me that it’s not good enough and that it needs to be fixed, because lives are on the line.” Ms Davies agreed, saying she had met with the Mundaring local government about the issue. “We’ve met with the shire face-to-face, I’ve stood on the side of the road with the shire president on a number of occasions,” she said. “We’ve witnessed people having those near misses, and they’ve certainly had, as every local has, have their own stories to tell about the frustrations and the nervousness.”