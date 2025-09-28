I’ve heard all the sceptics — it’s just for little kids, it’s all about the rides, it’s too expensive, it’s for bogans — but why does the WA community continue to embrace the Perth Royal Show?

For every single knocker, there are 50 people who excitedly tell me how much they love the show.

Whether it’s a childhood memory of the Arnott’s biscuit case or they had their very first job at sideshow alley. I’ve had taxi drivers share the delight of their first visit with family and patting a lamb, or older couples sharing the delight of the Yellow Brick Road with their grandchildren.

My own teenagers excitedly planning their adrenaline-fuelled sideshow experiences to watching small kids holding a fluffy baby chicken for the very first time.

I’ve had people tell me they love the shopping pavilion and exploring kitchen gadgets. Some even love a dagwood dog, a twisted chip or a hot donut.

Camera Icon Royal Show in 2022. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

The show endures because it is for everyone. Young and old, city and country, foodies and thrill seekers. Nothing illustrates that more each night when tens of thousands of people from all walks of life come together for the much-loved Royal Show fireworks and leave with beaming smiles and lasting memories.

The Perth Royal Show isn’t just about spectacle, it is WA’s oldest and biggest community event. The show is all about community. More than 8000 people enter competitions showcasing quality WA sheep or cattle, pampered chickens, handcrafted knitting, homemade jam or world class log chopping.

Thirty per cent of adults who visit come without kids, proving that the show is truly for everyone including teenagers, millennials, and groups of friends coming for a day or night out.

More than 130 community organisations benefit from show ranging from Foodbank who run the Kid’s Kitchen to the Black Dog Institute that receives fund raising from the charity cattle auction or Telethon with the Kelpies for Kids’ program.

A thousand volunteers, including students from 51 different Perth schools, help run the show and interest in volunteering is growing every year.

Camera Icon More than 350 small stallholders, exhibitors and food producers come to sell their wares and for some the show is one of their biggest commercial successes. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

More than 350 small stallholders, exhibitors and food producers come to sell their wares and for some the show is one of their biggest commercial successes.

All of this is run by WA’s oldest non-profit, the Royal Agriculture Society of Western Australia, and any profit made from is ploughed straight back into WA Agriculture and Food and next year’s show.

Every ticket purchased, every showbag bought and every cheese toastie eaten helps keeps small business alive and promotes WA producers. When you attend, you’re not just paying for a day of entertainment, you’re investing in the farmers who feed us, the innovators who are shaping our food future, and the small businesses who embody the resilience and creativity of WA.

The show is also WA’s biggest classroom. Behind the rides and colour is a fundamental truth that agriculture touches every life, every day. From the bread in our lunchbox to the fibre in our clothes, from the beer in our glass to the exports that fuel our economy, everything we consume begins with the producers. Yet research shows many people are increasingly disconnected from where food comes from.

Camera Icon Fireworks at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Ammon Creative

By 2050, the world will need to feed nearly 10 billion people. To meet that challenge, agriculture must become more innovative and more widely understood. Public support is not simply nice to have; it is essential to the future. When people understand the journey from paddock to plate and fleece to fashion, they make better choices, waste less food, and value the people who grow our food.

That is why the Perth Royal Show matters. Events like this thrive when people get behind them.

If you have never been — or haven’t been for while — it is time to come and find out what is so special about this WA icon.

This is not about nostalgia, but about relevance. In an age where so many experiences are digital this is real life. A place where you can put down your screens and touch, taste and feel WA with your friends and family.

It is not only part of our history, but vital to our future.

Don’t miss it.

Robyn Sermon is the CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA