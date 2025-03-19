Back the live export industry by the end of the week or face the consequences. That is the ultimatum Curtin MP Kate Chaney has been given by disgruntled WA farmers who have warned if she doesn’t play ball, they will launch a targeted campaign against her. Campaigners for “Keep the Sheep” are seeking assurances that if re-elected, the teal independent would support a repeal of the plan to phase out the industry by May 2028. The group’s chairman David Galvin has warned Ms Chaney they will ramp up action in her prized western suburbs seat if she fails to clarify her position on the ban by Friday. “Failure to respond… will be taken as your support for the Albanese Government’s ban. This will give us no choice but to campaign against you at the next election,” Mr Galvin said in a letter obtained by The West Australian. Ms Chaney sensationally backflipped on her support for the ban in June last year — on the eve of the government’s vote to phase out the practice — after first saying she was for it. Keep the Sheep claims it prompted the change of heart through an avalanche of emails and calls to her office. Curtin resident and campaign supporter Holly Ludeman said the group was asking supporters to again bombard Ms Chaney. “We have had a lot of support in Curtin. Kate Chaney has ignored our correspondence,” she said. “We are prepared to campaign against Kate Chaney if she won’t put on record that she will support a repeal. “Curtin voters and all West Australians deserve a Member of Parliament that will stand up for their jobs against the tide of activism from the East. At this point, we’re not sure Kate Chaney will.” Supporters are already campaigning in marginal city seats ahead of an election due by May 17, and have vowed to bring Perth traffic to a standstill with a trucking convoy protest later this month. Prominent spokesman and WA truckie Ben Sutherland said the rally on March 28 would be a “blast off” of their election crusade, which primarily focuses on Pearce, Tangney, Curtin and Bullwinkel. Already, the campaign claim to have knocked on thousands of doors, built a “Farmy Army” support base, and blitzing marginal seats with billboards, banners, digital and newspaper ads. The group claims to be “politically agnostic” and isn’t a registered political party running candidates. However, they are putting up a raft of “put Labor last” signs across Perth. Ms Chaney is already facing a significant challenge for Curtin from Liberal opponent Tom White, who is backed by a war chest worth more than $1 million and is eager to claim the seat back for the Liberals after the loss in 2022. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and high-profile commentators Peta Credlin and Janet Albrechtsen have been among a string of big names flying in from the east to support Mr White in the seat. Mr Dutton was again in Curtin on Wednesday and described Ms Chaney as a “hard-core green” who “duped” Curtin voters at the 2022 election. “I think people in Curtin were duped at the last election when they heard Kate Chaney say that she was a disaffected Liberal,” Mr Dutton said. “Kate Chaney is a hardcore Green and I don’t believe that the people of Curtin want Kate Chaney to continue with this process of deception.” Ms Chaney accused the Liberal leader of name calling to distract from his lacking policy plan. “This is exactly why people are sick of the major parties. They’re too busy name-calling and attacking and not focused on real policies to fix our future,” Ms Chaney told The West. She is yet to respond to the ultimatum posed by Keep the Sheep. It comes as Labor also unveiled their Curtin candidate, Dr Viktor Ko, a former surgical registrar who retrained as a general practitioner when COVID hit, on Sunday.