A resolution to Indonesia’s ban on live cattle exports from WA and other parts of the country is imminent following “very positive” meetings between Australian officials and their Indonesian counterparts.

One of those meetings included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking directly with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Thursday about the need to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The West Australian understands a decision could be announced as soon as late Friday.

An Australian Government spokesman told The West a formal agreement is yet to be reached but Australia is “hopeful” more meetings in Indonesia on Friday will “provide a positive outcome”.

Indonesia has effectively banned live cattle exports from three yards — two in Broome and one in Darwin — after eight animals were found to be carrying lumpy skin disease.

Before this, in July, Indonesia stopped livestock imports from four Australian export yards, including Wyndham.

The suspension orders are still in place.

The Malaysian Government on Tuesday lifted its temporary suspension of Australian live cattle exports after Australia proved it was free of the disease.

Australia presented a report to Indonesia and Malaysia last week, stating LSD has never been detected in the country and it was free from the disease.

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke directly with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta about the need to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Credit: News Corp Australia

Earlier in the week, WA Opposition Leader Shane Love called on Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to jump on a plane to Indonesia to sort the issue out.

It’s understood Senator Watt asked Mr Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to speak to their counterparts while in Jakarta to strengthen economic and strategic ties this week.

Indonesia is the biggest market for live Australian cattle, importing about 337,000 animals last year, which is worth $600 million.

Malaysia is much smaller by comparison, importing about 5000 cattle a year — the bulk of which are sent by air.

The disease is transmitted by insects and is highly infectious in cattle but poses no risk to humans.