Liberal MP Nola Marino has announced that she will retire from Parliament at the next Federal election, opening the way for a new candidate to run in her seat of Forrest. Ms Marino was first elected to the seat in 2007 and in announcing her retirement said that it had been an honour and a privilege to represent the people, businesses and industries in WA’s South West. “I have lived and worked here all my life, like so many of you, and I know that without doubt it is the best part of Australia,” she said. “It is the best place to live, to work, to raise a family and to retire. “I intend to keep working every day for the benefit of the people in the Forrest electorate and I hope to see you out and about in our part of the world very soon.” Senator Michaelia Cash, WA’s most senior Federal Liberal, said Ms Marino would be missed. “Nola has always been a fierce advocate for the people of Forrest and has fought hard over the years in their interests,” she said. “More broadly, she has also stood up for Western Australia across her time in the Parliament, including during the battle to get WA its fair share of the GST. “On a personal note, I will miss her cheerful smile and often colourful attire in Canberra,.” Ms Marino served as the government whip for six years and became the assistant minister for regional development and territories during the final term of the Morrison government. She is the Opposition’s shadow assistant minister for education. The WA Liberal Party’s executive intends to open preselections this weekend for all State and Federal seats, with the two elections due at a similar time in early 2025. The call for candidates is expected to close first in seats with incumbent MPs and Curtin, followed soon afterwards by electorates the party believes are most winnable at a State level.