WA farmers are pleading with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to overturn Labor’s decision to phase out live sheep exports by highlighting the effect it is having on their mental health. The delegation of eight sheep producers travelled to Canberra to speak directly with the Minister this week, just weeks out from a report being handed down on how and when to shut down the industry. The meeting between Senator Watt and the farmers lasted nearly 30 minutes on Wednesday with the focus being the mental toll the policy is taking on the supply chain. “We spoke about the impact that’s already being had on farmers where we’ve seen that huge collapse in sheep prices and the effect mental health is having on growers,” The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt said. “He certainly acknowledged the impact of what this decision means for so many growers mentally and people in the supply chain. “This is just one of many opportunities that it will take to make sure (politicians) fully understand the impact this is going to have on the West Australian sheep industry, and more broadly, the national industry as well as WA regional communities.” Anthony Albanese went to the past two Federal elections promising to end the trade following the deaths of about 2400 sheep on a ship from Fremantle to the Middle East in 2017. Mr Bolt said Senator Watt acknowledged the industry had made significant improvements in animal welfare outcomes and that the Minister promised to end the trade with “as little impact as possible”. WAFarmers vice president Steve McGuire is calling for at least a 15-year transition to give farmers enough time to produce fewer sheep, instead of having to shoot them if it’s a quicker phase-out. “We know there’s a lot of pressure coming from activists to shorten the timeframe. It’s not ripping a Band-Aid off. The shorter it is, the more damage it’s going to be,” Mr McGuire said. “In recent months, the sheep industry has really been going through a tough time. Coming to Canberra is part of an ongoing campaign for us to fight this. We’re not giving up. We’ll be back before the end of the year.” The State’s farmers are responsible for 80 per cent of the national live sheep export trade — worth $92 million. Senator Watt told Parliament he met with the farmers and that the Albanese Government would still be delivering on its election commitment. “But (we’ll be) doing it in an orderly way based on advice from an independent panel that I appointed to provide advice — provide recommendations on how and over what timeframe that transition should occur,” he said, “I know having met with the panel again recently. . . that these are matters that the panel is giving consideration to.” Nationals leader David Littleproud also sat down with the farmers and said the reforms introduced by the Coalition had made the live sheep export trade world-leading. “West Australians do this better than anyone else in the world. We should lead the world as we are already, rather than doing what Labor is doing — not just destroying 3000 livelihoods in Western Australia, but reducing animal welfare standards globally,” Mr Littleproud said. “This is not just about the 3000 livelihoods that are taken away. It’s the mental toll that it also takes when you’ve got a cost-of-living crisis and you’re going to lose your job. “Not only is the Government adding to that trauma by undertaking this process, but they’re not providing any mental support for these communities and these people that have no future.”