As bank closures sweep regional towns in WA, many communities are left without face-to-face access to these important services.

Most recently, the closure of the Westpac bank in Carnamah, 300km north of Perth, has left the six surrounding shires — a total of 23,000sqkm —with no bank whatsoever.

Residents of Carnamah were not consulted and will now be left to make a costly 250km round trip to either Dongara or Moora, highlighting the bank’s total disregard for the Banking Code of Practice.

In recent years, the trickle of bank closures has become a rush, despite a commitment from the banks in the Banking Code of Practice to ‘ensure banking services are accessible and inclusive’.

It is worth noting that all Australian Banking Association (ABA) members subscribe to the Banking Code.

The last triennial review of the Banking Code was in November 2021, detailing 116 recommendations in the final report.

The ABA dutifully welcomed the findings while pledging that ‘customers remain at the centre of everything that banks do’.

I beg to differ.

When it closed its Carnamah branch, Westpac failed to engage in any community consultation and blatantly ignored requests from the local shire for the publication of an impact assessment.

The Regional Banking Taskforce (RBT) — a taskforce established by the previous Liberal-National Federal government to analyse trends in bank closures in regional Australia and assess their impact —reported in October 2022 and made seven recommendations, three of them highly relevant to the closure of the Carnamah bank.

They included protocols around branch closures, the publication of branch closure impact assessments and the issue of digital connectivity and literacy in regional Australia.

A month later the ABA issued a response welcoming the RBT’s final report and pledging to work constructively to implement its recommendations.

This begs the question around the Banking Code and compliance.

According to the ABA, the Banking Code is a set of enforceable standards that customers, small businesses and guarantors can expect from Australian banks.

The ABA’s home page reads: “The Banking Code. A rule book for banks. With strong protections for you”.

But how enforceable is the Banking Code?

The RBT’s October 2022 report recommended that banks establish a process for conducting and publishing regional branch closure impact assessments by mid-2023.

As a result, the big four banks have rushed to close regional branches before it becomes a requirement for them to produce those assessments of the impacts closures have.

Worse still, as has been uncovered during a Senate inquiry chaired by Senator Matt Canavan, banks have become accustomed to not talking to locals until after the decision to close a branch was made.

The committee has heard the chief customer engagement officer of Westpac admit the bank had few plans in place to visit towns impacted by the closure of branches, despite a ‘rigorous process’ to change its operations.

It’s worth noting the committee examining bank closures in regional Australia will be taking submissions until March 31.

It is crucial for banks to maintain a local presence in regional communities to understand difficulties being faced and to provide financial solutions and assistance for those who can’t travel for their financial needs.

Many regional West Australians are reliant on their banking services, particularly elderly people who may not use online banking services as prevalently as other demographics.

Communities are not being properly consulted as big banks rip local branches away from towns with no prior notice.

While there is no denying people’s banking habits have changed with the rising popularity of online banking and people having access to their accounts on a smart phone, it does not change the reality that people still need access to a face-to-face service.

Whatever metrics banks use to capture the level of foot traffic in their local branches, they fail to capture the specific requirements and the case complexity of people who remain regular in-person clients.

By failing to distinguish the needs of the remaining in-person clientele, you fail to truly reflect the value provided by the branch to these customers and puts the already vulnerable members of our communities at an even greater disadvantage.

While banks make ruthless cuts to services to increase their profit margins, they have failed to pay the social dividend to regional communities, which is far more important than any bottom line.

Shane Love is the WA Opposition Leader and Moore MLA for the WA Nationals.