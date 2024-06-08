Long time National Party MP Colin de Grussa has announced he won’t be seeking an Upper House position at the next election. In a shock move, Mr De Grussa on Saturday announced on social media he was withdrawing from pre-selection for the Nationals in the Upper House. The number one and two spots on the Nationals Upper House ticket went to party president Julie Freeman and Northhampton deputy shire president Rob Hortsman. South West Business owner and consultant Julie Kirby got the number three spot. But Mr de Grussa might yet play a role in the March State Election. National Party candidate for South Perth Jonathan Shack has withdrawn from that contest, with party sources saying Mr de Grussa might replace him. South Perth is held by Labor, after the Liberals lost it at the 2021 State Election. Six Upper House Regions have been abolished under major electoral reforms by the WA Labor Government. Instead, there will be 37 positions up for grabs across the State. Alliance partners the WA Liberals and the Nationals are each running their own tickets for the Upper House — and will run against each other in Lower House seats. The National Party is also looking for a new State director, following Douglas Rodgers’ resignation. Labor Party Upper House MP Darren West also announced on Saturday he would retire at the next election.