Violent offenders are set to lose their guns within days, as police work to implement WA’s new firearm laws, just 24 hours after they were passed by Parliament. Speaking on Thursday after the passage of the legislation, Police Commissioner Col Blanch said he would “aggressively” use his discretion to take guns out of the wrong hands. Implementation of the new laws is set to be staggered, with mandatory disqualifying orders for about 1000 convicted criminals set to apply within days. With work underway on regulations tied to the new laws, the full suite of firearm limits and health checks for new or renewal licence applications will apply from March. Under the new laws, firearm owners will be limited to between five and 10 guns, depending on the nature of the use. Mr Blanch said given the Government’s intent with the new laws to place community safety at the forefront of the “I want to be very clear about what I’m going to do as Commissioner because the laws won’t commence until March,” he said. “But what I can do and what we have done with the 1973 laws that are currently in place, a standard has been set as to my discretion of what to do in relation to a fit and proper person. The government have signalled a very clear public safety intent with these new laws. “My discretion can change rapidly to the point where I’ll be very aggressive in taking guns out of the wrong hands.” The new laws also include a mandatory seizure of firearms when a domestic violence report is made, which were introduced to the legislation after the Floreat murder of Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc. Mr Blanch said a review into police actions ahead of the Petelczyz murders at the hands of Mark Bombara was awaiting interviews with witnesses, who he said were understandably still grieving. The comments were made as family and friends farewelled Jennifer and Gretl at a funeral service. Police Minister Paul Papalia said orders to the 1000 violent offenders would be issued in a “controlled fashion”. Of those 1000 offenders, roughly 100 had been convicted of family and domestic violence. “Clearly there’s got to be measures taken to ensure the safety of any potential victims associated with those people. “It will all be done in conjunction with family and domestic violence response teams to ensure that when action is taken it’s a safe environment.” Mr Papalia urged gun owners who thought they would be caught out by the new rules to take advantage of the Government’s firearm buyback. The program, which runs until the end of August, had already seen more than 8000 licenced gun owners hand in more than 14,000 firearms. Mr Papalia defended the decision to shut down debate in the Upper House, saying the passage of the laws before the winter break freed up space on the Government’s legislative agenda. “There was no rush. This process began in 2014 with the Law Reform Commission two-year process,” Mr Papalia said. “We began this particular process of drafting and preparing the legislation two and a half years ago, and that included as I said earlier, more than 100 direct meetings with Pete bodies, individual advocates across the state “That is the second longest debate in this term of government for any legislation.”