A move to overturn the Cook Government’s sweeping ban on demersal fishing in much of the State fell short, with the Opposition unable to overcome Labor’s big parliamentary majority. A disallowance motion aimed at overturning the ban which bars recreational and commercial fishers from catching demersal fish between Augusta and Kalbarri was brought to Parliament on Wednesday by Geraldton MP Kirrilee Warr. Ms Warr said years of mismanagement had got the State to this point. “Those (fishing) rules have been made over the last 10 years by Fisheries Ministers, that’s how we got to here and they have not been consistent, they have never been consistent,” she said. “The majority of the fishers in the waters, whether that’s commercial or recreational, have been playing by the rules and then all of a sudden we (the Government) are doing a swifty and moving away from it. “We’re saying simply, ‘woah, woah, woah, everything’s everything’s collapsing, everything’s collapsing’. “At what point did the science indicate this, because I’m pretty sure it just didn’t happen overnight.” The motion failed nine votes to 39 just before 7PM, after a debate that lasted almost three hours. Earlier Premier Roger Cook went on the offensive, during Question Time, and accused Ms Warr of being anti-recreational fishing and anti-environment. “We could take some sort of populist approach to ignore the science which the member for Geraldton has seen, has been briefed on, and she knows what it says, she’s ignored that,” he said. “The member for Geraldton knows what the science is, she’s now trying to cover her eyes, cover her ears, close her mouth, so that they can undertake this populous project to try to gather a few votes out of some people who are unhappy.” The Liberals also offered their support for attempt to block the restrictions despite Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas acknowledging it was doomed to fail. “We are in the 10th year of this WA Labor Government, they have had time to manage the fish supply in Western Australia far better than this draconian, drastic sledge hammer ban that has wiped so many people’s livelihoods and their morale and their family life” he said.