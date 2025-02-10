The WA Nationals’ push into metropolitan territory has had a major setback with the party forced to dump a candidate over his extreme views shared online. The West Australian can reveal that pro-gun lobbyist Edward Richards has ordered to withdraw as the party’s candidate for Belmont because of historic social media posts. Mr Richards’ Facebook history included posts questioning whether Martin Bryant’s 1996 Port Arthur massacre was a “false flag” conspiracy, sovereign citizen material declaring the Australian Government an American corporation and comparing gun control to Adolf Hitler’s nazi Germany. Another post called for the Islamic Quran to be banned in Australia. Mr Richards called for corporal punishment to be revived in June 2016, posting online that children who steal should “have their arses kicked until their noses bleed”. He has stood for election twice before, receiving about 700 first preference votes as a Katter’s Australia Party candidate in 2013 and 4687 votes as a Liberal candidate in 2008. On Monday, Nationals WA State director Julie Kirby told Mr Richards to withdraw from the 2025 campaign — after The West revealed details of his social media history. “Upon being made aware of the undeclared social media presence, the Nationals took immediate action and advised Mr Richards that he must withdraw his candidacy, which he has done,” she said. “His views do not reflect the values of the Nationals and there is no place for them in our party. “Our vetting processes are robust, though rely upon declaration of information by someone seeking endorsement.” Mr Richards did not respond to requests for comment. He was front and centre of team photos at the Nationals’ official campaign launch in Kalamunda on Saturday. In the wake of electoral reforms that axed regional Upper House electorates, the Nationals have targeted metropolitan seats for the first time to boost the party’s profile in Perth. “At this election, for the first time everyone in Western Australia has a chance to vote differently,” Nationals leader Shane Love said on Saturday. “The Nationals WA remain the only party committed to rewriting the Firearms Act. Our party’s commitment to stand with law abiding firearms owners against Labor remains unwavering.” Premier Roger Cook said both opposition parties should be “ashamed” of their positions on the Firearms Bill 2024 that passed Parliament in June and will limit most individuals to five firearms. “Our gun laws are about keeping the community safe and, quite frankly, the Liberals and Nationals need to really wake up,” he told reporters on Monday. “The Nationals are proud of their opposition to them, they should be ashamed. The Liberals hid when the vote came in the Lower House. They should be ashamed. “This should be all mainstream political parties getting behind a message that we want to keep the community safe.”