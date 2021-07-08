A $600,000 Federal Government boon has been welcomed by the nation’s beekeepers, after last summer’s bushfires destroyed hives and “critical nectar and pollen sources”, costing the industry millions.

It comes after production was hit hard during the 2019-20 bushfires, which burnt 15.6 million hectares of native Australian forest and “severely compromised” the viability of the industry

More than 12,000 hives were burnt, dealing an estimated $147 million blow to the honey industry and sparking fears beekeepers would leave the profession.

The funding will be put towards the honey bee industry’s bushfire recovery research and to investigate best practice supplementary feeding and hive management after bushfires.

Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chair Trevor Weatherhead “warmly welcomed” the investment.

“The summer bushfires took a heavy toll on the Australian honey bee industry, destroying more than 15 million hectares of native forest, burning more than 12,000 hives and weakening around 100,000 hives due to smoke,” he said.

“That meant critical nectar and pollen sources for honey bee colonies were lost and many areas that would be typically used by beekeepers to support their hives were burnt out, which will take many years to recover.”

He hoped it would encourage beekeepers to stay in the industry and rebuild after devastating fires.

“We have sadly heard from some people they are contemplating leaving their profession as a result of the bushfires, but we hope this new Federal Government help will encourage beekeepers to continue to rebuild and provide them with new ways to care for their bees,” Mr Weatherhead said.

“Given honey bees help to provide one in three of the mouthfuls of food consumed in this nation we simply cannot afford for our valued beekeepers to exit the industry.”

The pressure was further amplified with the country’s ongoing drought, Mr Weatherhead said.

“These unavoidable weather events have been highly stressful for the people who keep our industry going and provide essential honey to consumers and pollination to Australian crops,” he said.

“It has been a testament to the strength and skill of many of our beekeepers, that they have been able to bring their hives back to health to continue providing these essential goods and services.

“However, the mental health impacts must not be dismissed. We saw beekeepers physically fighting fires as they tried to save their homes and honey bees, and this had a compounding impact on people’s mental wellbeing given the consecutive years of drought and flood before this.”

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the grant would assist the Australian honey bee industry to build resilience.

“The grant will help the Australian honey bee industry undertake key research about how to help rebuild hives after bushfires,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The research will help beekeepers understand how decreased forest resources after fires affects honey bee biosecurity and nutrition. It will also investigate best practice supplementary feeding and hive management technology.”

The research is part of the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council’s Bushfire Recovery Plan.