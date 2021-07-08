Beyond the Saleyards — East coast lamb prices stabilise

Lamb markets moved higher last week with V&V Walsh releasing forward contracts for July/August delivery at 820¢. Mutton and hogget prices remained unchanged.

On the east coast, markets were stable again. XB lambs remained around 760-780¢ publicly and are trading higher behind the scenes. Mutton remains bid above 700¢ in NSW.

Forward contracts have booked out quickly, with prices of 880¢ in August getting a lot of attention.

The wool market finished lower last week after several weeks of strong gains. Last week it gave up 45¢ of this with the EMI closing at 1425¢.

East coast goat markets were unchanged at 960¢ for exporters and over 1000¢ for local demand (butchers).

Cattle markets were active again with Teys increasing its hook prices for bulls by 10¢ to 560¢ at some facilities. Oakey Beef in Queensland also increased all its grids by a further 10¢ across the board. Feedlot prices in NSW increased by 10¢ with feeder steers bid above 445¢ again.

Northern export markets in Queensland had more orders hitting the market. Prices remained around 370¢ for steers and 360¢ for bulls.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain-fed (HGP-free): steers 720¢, heifers 715¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 630¢. Bulls 560¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 515¢, Black Angus British X: 505¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

Northern Territory export orders: steers 410¢, bulls 410¢ and heifers 390¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.