Beyond the Saleyards — Hopes high for big spring flush

WA sheep and lamb prices were stable last week, with processors bidding about 760¢ for new-season lambs and 630¢ for mutton.

Everyone is hoping this year’s spring flush is earlier and bigger than last year’s, with buyers continuing to operate on reduced shifts.

On the east coast, buyers continue to bid 740¢ in SA and 760¢ in NSW and Victoria for crossbred and Dorper lambs, with a 20¢ discount for Merino lambs.

Mutton prices jumped again at the end of the week, with Gundagai Meat Processors bidding 680¢.

The wool market finished lower for the second week in a row, dropping 13¢ to 1306¢, but pass-in rates also declined by 3 per cent to 12 per cent, showing some growing appetite for buyer interest at these levels.

OTH goat markets were flat last week at 940¢ in SA, 960¢ in NSW, and 1000¢ in Queensland.

East coast depot prices remain at or above 400¢ for mixed-sex mobs.

Direct-to-processor cattle markets pushed higher again last week.

In Queensland, Teys increased its bid by 20¢-30¢ on almost all specs.

In NSW, prices were increased by a similar amount and Bindaree published its first hook price of the year, bidding 570¢ for Xbred cows and 610¢ for Angus cows.

Export markets were flat, with bids remaining around 400¢ for Brahman steers and 20¢ less for heifers.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 510¢, Black Angus British X: 500¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Bulls 370¢, heifers 360¢, cows 300¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢. China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available

