Beyond the Saleyards — More buyers in market demand

Sheep and lamb were well supported last week with the top new-season lamb price remaining around 800¢ and mutton at 640¢.

However, more buyers are starting to aggregate at this level, showing good levels of demand to the market.

Markets were mixed on the east coast. Direct to end user markets are 750 to 800¢ in SA, NSW and Victoria, and mutton prices 680 to 700¢.

August to September forward contracts start about 880¢ at the front end and decline to around 800¢ heading into October.

Thomas Foods has been active in both spot and forward markets. The wool market continued to climb higher, with the Eastern Market Indicator rising 55¢ to close at 1448¢.

Goat markets showed there is still strong buyer demand, with Queensland processor prices being bid well above 1000¢.

Victoria and NSW hook prices were confirmed at existing levels, with Thomas Foods updating the grids but holding their prices at 960¢ in NSW and SA.

Cattle processor grids were generally flat last week.

Feedlots, however, continued to show strong interest in different types of cattle.

As an indicator, Allied Beef is bidding for straight Angus EU feeder steers from 495¢ delivered into the Darling Downs.

Northern export markets also saw some new bids, with Stockplace Marketing bidding 400¢ for export steers and 375¢ for heifers.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 720¢, heifers 715¢. Grass fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 610¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 515¢, Black Angus British cross: 505¢, Wagyu cross Angus: POA.

· Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢

· NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465c, XB 445c

· China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.