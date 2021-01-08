Beyond the Saleyards - WA lamb strong in the new year

WA lamb markets have shown some strength heading into 2021 with prices increasing to 720¢ with Beaufort River Meats.

Mutton and hogget prices are unchanged.

Feedlots remain well supplied at the current prices.

On the east coast, over the Christmas break there were forwards for lambs at 760¢ and 700¢ for XB and Merinos respectively.

However, numbers heading into the new year are already looking stronger.

For light lambs, less than 18kg, we’re seeing numbers above 800¢ and for trade weights the numbers are around 770¢ or better.

The wool market finished last year under pressure and auctions aren’t starting again until the week of January 11.

Goat markets in WA were stronger for lighter weights and stable for heavier goats.

Beaufort River Meats are bidding 720¢ for 10 to 24kg frame and 785¢ for those more than 24kg.

On the east coast, milk tooth goats to depots are 430¢ liveweight and slightly lower for goats outside those specifications.

Cattle markets finished last week under pressure but held stable over the break.

In general numbers lowered by 5¢ to 10¢ for Queensland and NSW processors in the final week of 2020.

Export prices, however, remained stable.

Northern orders for slaughter cattle remained around 385¢.

Southern dairy orders also remained stable.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):

WA feedlots: British feeder steers 420¢.

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 670¢, heifers 665¢. Grass fed: steers 635¢, heifers 630¢. Cows 585¢. Bulls 480¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 455¢, Black Angus British cross: 440¢, Wagyu cross Angus: 610¢.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls 385¢, bulls 385¢, heifers 360¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro cross, Flat Back: 410¢.

NSW restocker orders: Angus heifers (350kg) $1500.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000 to $1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.