The WA agriculture sector is in mourning after losing “one of the best” — long-time machinery industry advocate and spokesman John Henchy.

Mr Henchy, more recently known for his work with the Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA, passed away on September 13 after a battle with cancer, which forced him to step back from the public eye so he could spent time with his wife Claire and family.

FM&IA spokesman Brad Forrester said Mr Henchy had been a “great mentor” during the past 10 years he had worked with him and the industry had “lost one of the best”.

“He was universally loved across all sectors of the industry,” Mr Forrester said.

“We are not going to replace someone like that.”

Mr Forrester said as a way of keeping his memory alive the FM&IA planned to sponsor a John Henchy Student of Excellence Award, which would be announced and presented at the association’s annual general meeting in August 2024.

He said it would not be given to the top achiever, but to someone who exhibited the same values and characteristics — including, a good work ethic, was responsible, respectful and reliable, to name a few.

A memorial of Mr Henchy’s life has been planned at his family property at 41 Hollett Road, Stoneville, WA, at 2PM on Sunday, October 1.

Mr Forrester said those who knew and loved Mr Henchy were invited to attend.

John Henchy was born in Kenya in 1941 and at age 18 found himself in Suffolk, England, where he undertook a special apprenticeship for 12 months at Ransomes Sims and Jefferies, which manufactured agricultural tillage equipment and combine harvesters.

Before he knew it he was awarded a scholarship to an ag college and graduated from the Institute of Agricultural Engineers.

In 1962 he made his way to Victoria where he took up a position at a Ford dealership selling cars and tractors, which led to a job with JI Case in 1968, which turned into Case IH in 1969 after a merger.

He worked as a Case IH territory manager in Toowoomba, Queensland, before being asked to head the branch at Moree, NSW.

In 1971 the Ford Motor Company’s tractor division poached him back and in 1975 he travelled across the country to accept a position as WA State manager.

About 10 years later he was working for Chamberlain John Deere in WA, which became John Deere, where he worked as State manager for 26 years before leading the FM&IA.

Tributes have been flowing among the industry with Esperance grain grower Mic Fels taking to Twitter to say the WA industry had “lost one of the really good guys”.

“I was always relieved to see John in a room, otherwise filled with pollies and suits,” Mr Fels said.

“He had that unique ability to be totally real, and yet to be listened to by people at every level.”

CLAAS Harvest Centre Northam branch manager Michael Phipps said Mr Henchy was “a great guy” who had “done a lot for the industry” in WA and Australia.

“It’s sad to hear of his passing,” Mr Phipps said.

“He did a lot to encourage young people into the industry — particularly with the new Muresk course now up and running.”