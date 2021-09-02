Search
Inspired by flower power

Christine Gee, of Cape Burney, Leeanne Morcom, of Geraldton, Shirley Micherton, of White Peak, and Kerry Kupsch, of Nabawa.
There were smiles, tears, champagne, and freshly baked sourdough rolls for all at a special women-only event in Yuna on August 15.

The CWA of WA’s Yuna branch put on a show for their inaugural Long Lunch in the Wildflowers at one of the most scenic spots in town, a grassed area near the local school surrounded by pink and white everlastings.

A white marquee set up to host 150 guests was decked out with wild flower wreaths and table decorations to celebrate the bumper wildflower season, hailed as one of the best ever.

After toasting “rural women everywhere”, Yuna CWA president and local agronomist Belinda Eastough opened the event by popping a giant bottle of champagne.

Guests enjoyed freshly baked sourdough dinner rolls made of wheat donated by CBH Group and tucked into canapés, mains and dessert by Geraldton catering company Dalgleish Catering.

The event was organised by a subcommittee including members Kirrilee Warr, Liz Burton, Kristen Warr and Sarah Creasey, with contribution from all Yuna CWA members.

Over lunch guests listened to inspiring talks by speakers including Geraldton purpose coach Fleur Thompson, occupational therapist Sam Williamson, heart disease survivor Donella Nash, and Eneabba athlete Caroline Ashby.

Well-known Geraldton artist Phil Doncon painted a stunning vista of everlastings and the Yuna landscape, which was later auctioned off for $2200 to donate to the Yuna CWA.

Helen Heinrich, of Geraldton, and Cath Milward, of Chapman Valley.
Robyn Battilana, of Geraldton, Debbie Moore, of Geraldton, Leanne Jones, of Geraldton, and Lisa Battilana, of Geraldton.
Viki Fennell, of Geraldton, and Leanne Scott, of Geraldton.
Ailsa Kelly, of Geraldton, and Jessica Kelly, of Geraldton.
Tanya Dale, of Horrocks, Donna Rogers, of Horrocks, Michelle Marshall, of Northampton, Sheryl Hicks, of Northampton, and Joanne Loftus, of Northampton.
Dee Simpson, Denise Roice, Raylene Burns, Sandra Millington, all of Binnu.
Anna Cripps, Sharron Tomelty, Heather Carson and Natasha Pluschke, all of Binnu.
Donna Malane, of Binnu, Deanne Bridgeman, of Northampton, and Michelle Marshall, of Northampton.
Dahnie Smart, of Geraldton, and Caroline Ashby, of Eneabba.
Solitaire Cameron, of Northampton, Tanya Johnson, of Geraldton, Nicki Young, of Northampton, Tiffany Box, of Northampton, Natalie McCartney, of Chapman Valley, and Rachael Hutchings, of Northampton.
Yuna CWA members at the luncheon.
Heather Allen, Jan Saunders, and Sue Collingwood, all of Champion Bay.
Yuna CWA members Liz Burton, Kirrilee Warr, Belinda Eastough, Kristen Warr, and Sarah Creasy, .all of Yuna.
Glenda Blythe, of Geraldton, and Jasmyn Allen, of Yuna.
Jasmyn Allen, of Yuna
