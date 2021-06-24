Melbourne Cup Tour headed to Jennacubbine

A small country town in WA’s Wheatbelt is set to join racing history when it plays host to this year’s Melbourne Cup Tour in August.

Jennacubbine will host the cup on August 18 after being selected as one of 29 towns and cities across Australia – and four in WA – to host the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The Jennacubbine Progress Association planning a range of community events as part of the visit, with details expected to be unveiled in coming weeks.

The Cup will kick off its WA tour in Broome on August 13 and 14, before travelling to Jennacubbine on August 18, Perth on August 19 and Newman on August 21.

Victoria Racing Club announced the successful locations last week, with towns selected then supported by the organisation to plan and host a range of memorable community events during the Cup’s visit.

A stable of racing legends will also accompany the cup as tour ambassadors.

Jennacubbine local Cathie Bowen submitted the application to host the tour on behalf of the town and said the community was thrilled to be selected.

“We are very excited to host the iconic trophy when it visits Jennacubbine in August,” she said.

“We look forward to coming together as a community and share in the magic of the People’s Cup.”

Jennacubbine will also be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will give 24 Cup Tour destinations across Australia the opportunity to be allocated a barrier for the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The town which draws the barrier of the Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a nominated charity for a local community initiative.

The bushfire-ravaged community of Kangaroo Island in South Australia took home the $50,000 donation last year for the Royal Flying Doctors, after Twilight Payment led from start to finish to win the 160th Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Inspired by the initiative, the ownership group behind Twilight Payment matched the prize to make the total contribution $100,000.

Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson said this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour would celebrate 19 years on the road.

“The VRC is pleased to be taking the iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy back on the road after restricted travel last year, and sharing it with the nation again,” Mr Wilson said.

“The tour allows local communities to come together to share stories, celebrate their favourite racing moments and to raise funds for local community charities and initiatives in their town.

“The tour also plays an important role in showcasing these towns and communities with people across Australia and the world.”

The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will officially kick off on Saturday, July 3 when the Cup visits Port Augusta in South Australia and attends the Port Augusta Cup race meeting.

Its tour will end in Melbourne between October 20 and November 2.

Since the tour first began in 2003, the coveted trophy has travelled more than 750,000km and visited more than 530 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, providing communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Lexus Melbourne Cup.