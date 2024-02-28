If you’re of two minds to attend Wagin Woolorama this year, toss a coin and if it happens to land face-up with the big ram, chances are you’re in with a chance to have a great time.

That was the message from Woolorama president Paul Powell who will be delighted to have visitors roll up to the town made famous by its big tourist monument named Bart, that celebrates the Merino industry.

Bart was one of 10 icons selected last year to form AusPost’s new coin collection as part of a new Australian Post “Big Things” theme honouring some of the country’s best-known tourist attractions.

Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight said the town was delighted Bart was recognised.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

“Like many small rural towns, we are dependent on such icons to bring in visitors,” he said.

“We are proud of our Merino industry, and I think the coin will go a log way in promoting woolgrowers throughout Australia.”

Bart was built in 1985 as a tourist attraction and to salute the town’s sheep and wool industry, with crowds flocking to Wagin for WA’s biggest sheep show — the Wagin Woolorama, every March.

Mr Powell said he was hoping to see a big turnout at the 120th Wagin Agricultural Show and 51st Woolorama on March 8 and 9.

“Drop a coin of Bart in your pocket and carry it with all the pride and heart of this iconic ram — it may bring you great fortune,” he said

Woolorama staff will be handing out special gifts at the information tent to those visitors who can produce a Bart coin from their belongings, so be sure to pocket one at the show.

Be quick, limited supplies of gifts will be available each day.